GGG reveals plans for rematch with Canelo

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - World middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin says he is not going to prove anything in his rematch with Saul Alvarez on May 5 in Las Vegas, but he will fight for victory and heritage, Sports.kz wrote.

"I will make it dominant and more obvious this time," Golovkin said. "I'm not necessarily saying I'll get a KO, but I would like one. I will do my job in the ring. I cannot control the evaluation of it," Boxingscene.com quoted Golovkin as saying.

"I'm not going in to prove anything," Golovkin said. "I have nothing to prove. I just wanna win. I wanna win. I wanna keep my belts. I wanna stay champion. I feel good. I still have my power. I feel great. I have all the motivation in the world for this fight. This is the two best pound-for-pound fighters, fighting each other. The winner will be the pound-for-pound king," Golovkin said.

Photo courtesy of www.hbo.com