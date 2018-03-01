  • kz
    GGG reveals plans for rematch with Canelo

    09:23, 01 March 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM -  World middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin says he is not going to prove anything in his rematch with Saul Alvarez on May 5 in Las Vegas, but he will fight  for victory and heritage, Sports.kz wrote.

    "I will make it dominant and more obvious this time," Golovkin said. "I'm not necessarily saying I'll get a KO, but I would like one. I will do my job in the ring. I cannot control the evaluation of it," Boxingscene.com quoted Golovkin as saying.

    "I'm not going in to prove anything," Golovkin said. "I have nothing to prove. I just wanna win. I wanna win. I wanna keep my belts. I wanna stay champion. I feel good. I still have my power. I feel great. I have all the motivation in the world for this fight. This is the two best pound-for-pound fighters, fighting each other. The winner will be the pound-for-pound king," Golovkin said.

    Photo courtesy of www.hbo.com

     

    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin
