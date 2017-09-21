GGG's promoter willing to hold to account two judges

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Tom Loeffler, the promoter of Gennady Golovkin, has said that after the fight against Mexican Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez the Kazakh boxer's team will take a more responsible approach to the appointed judges, Kazinform refers to sports.kz.

"From now on, we will be more scrupulous about the appointed judges. Adalaide Byrd's judging does not fit Gennady's style, and this is a good reason not to hold her to account. The referee Kenny Bayless did an excellent job. So two out of three Vegas officials were fine, the one from the East Coast had a draw, then the other [was Byrd]. If [Trella] didn't have a draw we wouldn't be talking about [Byrd's] scorecard. So we can't put all the blame on Byrd. [Trella] needs to be held accountable too."