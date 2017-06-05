GGG shows all his belts

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Visiting The Ring magazine Kazakh boxer Gennady Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) has been photographed against the background of all his titles, Sports.kz reports.

"All the belts", UCNLive.com journalist Steve Kim wrote under the photo tweeted by him.

It is noteworthy that Golovkin holds all the belts of the main boxing organizations, such as WBA (Super), WBC, IBF and IBO middleweight titles, except for the WBO belt now owned by UK's Billy Joe Saunders (24-0, 12 KOs). However, to defend his belt Saunders will fight WBO ‘temporary' champion Georgian Avtandil Khurtsidze (33-2-2, 22 KOs) very soon, on July 8.

Golovkin's next fight will be held against Mexican Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) on September 16.