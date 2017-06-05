GGG to come back to Karaganda

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Gennady Golovkin will take part in the opening of a sports complex in Karaganda, according to the press secretary of the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan Zhanar Utesheva.

"A sports complex, which the regional administration named after the famous countryman will be opened in Maikuduk district on June 7. The new three-story building includes a swimming pool, a weightlifting hall, a universal sports hall with stands and, of course, a boxing hall," she wrote on Instagram.

According to Ms. Utesheva, sports classes for children in the new complex will be free of charge.