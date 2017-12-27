  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    GGG tops another P4P rating

    08:19, 27 December 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani professional boxer Gennady Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs) has topped yet another pound-for-pound ranking, Sports.kz reports.

    Argentine newspaper La Nación has put GGG at the top of its latest PRP rating.

    La Nacion's P4P TOP-10:

     1. Gennady Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs)

    2. Terence Crawford (32-0, 23 KOs)

    3. Saul Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs)

    4. Vasil Lomachenko (10-1, 8 KOs)

    5. Keith Thurman (28-0, 22 KOs)

    6. Mikey Garcia (37-0, 30 KOs)

    7. Sergey Kovalev (31-2-1, 27 KOs)

     8. Anthony Joshua (20-0, 20 KOs)

     9. Juan Francisco Estrada (36-2, 25 KOs)

     10. Errol Spence (22-0, 19 KOs).

    As previously reported, the undefeated Kazakh champion is expected to return to the ring on Cinco de Mayo for a rematch with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs) after their fight in September 2016 ended in a controversial draw.

     

    Tags:
    Sport Mass media Boxing Interesting facts and stories Gennady Golovkin Fellow nationals Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!