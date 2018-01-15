GGG vs Canelo trilogy anticipated

ASTANA. KAZINFORM MMAMania.com commented on the potential rematch of Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs) and Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs), according to Sports.kz.

"A much-anticipated boxing match between Gennady Golovkin and Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez ended in a draw last September after 12 great rounds of action. Most, though, didn't see it that way, as the consensus was that "GGG" had done enough to warrant the victory. Of course, with the first fight ending in a draw, you can't help but to predict a trilogy fight down the road," the website reads.

It is expected that the rematch will take place in Las Vegas on May 5 this year.