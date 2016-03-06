Ghost-like &#39;Casper&#39; octopod discovered

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Scientists say a translucent, "ghost-like" octopod discovered in ocean depths near Hawaii is "almost certainly" a new species.

It was found by a submersible vehicle at a depth of around 2.5 miles (4km) off Necker Island.

Scientists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said it was a depth record for an octopod without fins.

The creature has already been nicknamed "Casper" after the cartoon ghost.

The octopod lacked pigment cells, giving it its light-coloured appearance.

"It is almost certainly an undescribed species" Michael Vecchione of the NOAA said, calling it a "remarkable little octopod".

Deep-sea octopods fall into two categories - cirrate, or 'Dumbo', octopods with fins, or incirrate octopods, without fins, which look more akin to shallow-water octopus.

The sighting of Casper represents the deepest ever observed sighting of an incirrate octopod, Mr Vecchione said.

Kazinform refers to BBC.com