AKTOBE. KAZINFORM A baby girl made her way into the world last month in Aktobe tipping the scales at 6 kg 350 gr and measuring 63 cm long, Kazinform correspondent reports.

She was born on June 15. And it wasn't a Caesarian section. The baby was born naturally. It is the first such a large baby born ever in the region, the Aktobe perinatal centre reps said.



The family of five boys finally welcomed the first baby girl into the world.