    Giant ice slide under construction in Astana (PHOTOS)

    11:07, 05 January 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana city builds a giant ice slide, Kazinform learnt to "What? Where? When?" group in Facebook. The group reposts Alexandr Goncharenko's pictures taken near Mega-Astana shopping mall.

    “Astana starts construction of a giant ice slide, the biggest ever ice structure in Kazakhstan. Its height will be 8 meters and its length will be around 40 meters. The total length of the ice slope will be approximately 150 meters!” Alexandr Goncharenko writes in his account.


    Astana News
