Giant python eats three deer in Florida

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In Everglades National Park Wildlife officials captured and euthanized a Burmese python with three whole deer inside it- one doe and two fawns, Fox News reported.

According to Scott Boback, an associate professor of biology at Dickinson College in Pennsylvania it is the first invasive Burmese python caught with three deer in it.

Giant snake most probably attacked and ate the animals at different times over 3 months period. Specialists were quite surprised that a snake would eat three big animals in a relatively short time.

"If a python is capable of eating three deer in three months," what else are they eating that we don't know about" said Scott Boback

Burmese pythons originate from Southeast Asia. They can grow up to 5.5m long in the Everglades (and up to 7.9 m long in Southeast Asia).