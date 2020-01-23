GIAS 2020 to bring together top industry leaders and delegates from more than 50 countries

DUBAI. KAZINFORM - The second edition of the Global Investment in Aviation Summit, GIAS 2020, which is to be held from 27th to 29th January, 2020, at Madinat Jumeirah, will see the participation of high-profile delegations and 10 ministers representing international civil aviation authorities from more than 50 countries across the world, WAM reports.

The list of countries includes Belgium, Italy, Ireland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Cameroon, China, Kazakhstan, Maldives, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, South Africa, Armenia, Austria, Jordan, Kuwait and Algeria, among others.

Organised by the General Civil Aviation Authority under the theme, «Enabling global aviation growth through fundraising and key partnerships», the 2020 edition will feature an array of insightful panel discussions highlighting the industry’s potential and future opportunities, as well as challenges that lie ahead.

The sessions will bring together a stellar galaxy of top industry speakers, experts and business leaders to share their expertise and experiences, as well as to make the best use of this global platform to examine the current economic situation and opportunities available in the aviation and air transport sector.

The list of official speakers comprises several high-profile officials and economic figures, notably Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, UAE Minister of Economy and Chairman of General Civil Aviation Authority; Dr. Obaid Saif Hamad Al Zaabi, CEO of the Securities and Commodities Authority, and Captain Yahya Al Bloushi, General Manager of Fujairah Aviation Academy.

The list also includes Adel Mardini, CEO of JETEX; Alex Leigh, Airport Investment Specialist at International Finance Corporation at World Bank; Rajesh Arora, CEO of GMR Airports; Ramesh Cidambi, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Duty Free; Sonja Strand, Vice President of Honeywell; and Fundi Sithebe, Chief Executive Officer of Airports Company South Africa.

Day one of the GIAS 2020 will see two ministerial sessions titled, «World Leaders: Vision and Strategies for Growth, Sustainability and Better Aviation.»

The three-day summit will also include an array of panel discussions, including «Success Factors for Airport Investments», «Leading the Investment in Aviation, Where are the next challenges?» and «Woman Entrepreneurship in Aviation: Global Leaders and their Visions», among others.

The GIAS 2020 is an inspiring global platform that highlights the UAE’s internationally- recognised standing and economic position, as well as its potential as the main venue for major economic events.