Gig-turned-terror: Beginning of Bataclan bloodbath captured on video

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Footage showing the first terrifying moments of a terrorist attack on the Bataclan concert hall in Paris have emerged on the Internet.

A video has been posted on the website LiveLeak.com which reveals the first moments of a deadly terrorist attack on the Bataclan concert hall.

In the 14-second video, musicians from the American rock band Eagles of Death Metal perform on stage, but a few moments later they freeze in bewilderment and one of them runs away as the sound of automatic rifles being fired erupts nearby.

The Bataclan concert hall siege left at least 100 people dead and dozens more injured. One of the managers of the band was among the dead, according to reports; he was just 36 years old. The group cancelled the rest of their European tour.

The massacre became the bloodiest of the evening's six simultaneous terror attacks in Paris.

On Friday night, eight extremists wearing explosive belts attacked several venues across the French capital, killing 129 people at restaurants, the Bataclan concert hall and in the vicinity of the Stade de France stadium.

Meanwhile, media reports have revealed the names of at least three suicide bombers involved in the attacks. They include 29-year-old Omar Ismail Mostefai, 25-year-old Ahmed Almuhamed and another one, born in 1990 and identified only as Abbdulakbak B.

