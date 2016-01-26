Gilberto Ramírez Sánchez threw out challenge to Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM -Gilberto Ramírez Sánchez, ranked No. 1 in the WBO, told about his readiness to fight undefeated middleweight Gennady Golovkin, Sports.kz informs.

"I want to fight Golovkin because he is the best. I want to fight the best. I want to fight you, Gennady. Now, we have a date in our minds, April 9," Ramirez noted in his recent interview to Esnewsreporting.

Answering the question about the winner in the Golovkin-Canelo fight he said: "With my heart I am with the Mexican, but Gennady is too strong".