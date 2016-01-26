  • kz
    Gilberto Ramírez Sánchez threw out challenge to Golovkin

    09:12, 26 January 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM -Gilberto Ramírez Sánchez, ranked No. 1 in the WBO, told about his readiness to fight undefeated middleweight Gennady Golovkin, Sports.kz informs.

    "I want to fight Golovkin because he is the best. I want to fight the best. I want to fight you, Gennady. Now, we have a date in our minds, April 9," Ramirez noted in his recent interview to Esnewsreporting.

    Answering the question about the winner in the Golovkin-Canelo fight he said: "With my heart I am with the Mexican, but Gennady is too strong".

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
