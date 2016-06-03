Gilberto Ramirez urges Golovkin to go up to 168

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBO super middleweight champion Gilberto Ramirez urged WBA, WBC, IBF and IBO middleweight champion from Kazakhstan Gennady Golovkin to go up to 168 pounds.

"Golovkin needs to go up to 168. I can not fight at anything less - unless they cut off my leg. Whoever wants to fight at 168, we are ready," Ramirez told Boxingscene.com.

Ramirez also commented on the possible fight between Golovkin and Canelo.



"It would be a very difficult fight for the two of them, but I think at that weight GGG would beat Canelo. It's the fight people want to see... I'd be very interested in watching that fight and seeing who the winner would be," he added.



Source: Sports.kz