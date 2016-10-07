Giraffe might have been poisoned at Almaty Zoo

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The star of the Almaty Zoo giraffe Melman might have been poisoned.

Press secretary Tokhtar Aliyev said employees of the zoo tend to believe the absolutely healthy animal was poisoned.



"If the autopsy confirms the poisoning, criminal investigation will be launched," Aliyev told Kazinform correspondent.



Giraffe Melman, who was only two years old, died at the Almaty Zoo on October 5. The cause of death will be revealed in 10 days.



Recall that the death of the tigress at the Almaty Zoo in May 2016 sparked public outcry across Kazakhstan. Deaths of six snow leopards were registered at the zoo in 2008-2014 as well.