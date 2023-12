ASTANA. KAZINFORM A 10-year-old girl was hit to death in Tselinograd municipality of Akmola region yesterday.

As the regional internal affairs department reports, the girl was jay-walking when a Niva Chevrolet car knocked her down. The girl had closed craniocerebral injury and cervical fracture. Unfortunately, she died in an ambulance on the way to hospital. Investigation has been launched.