Girl, 13, hit to death on sidewalk in Akmola region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A teenage girl was killed in a road accident in Katarkol village in Akmola region this past weekend.

According to reports, two girls aged 13 and 12 were hit by a Mazda car on a sidewalk after the driver lost control of the vehicle on a slippery road and it veered off.



Right after the incident paramedics rushed both girls to a hospital. The 13-year-old girl died on her way to the hospital. Another girl who sustained various injuries is currently under the care of physicians.



An investigation is underway.