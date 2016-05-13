Girl, 17, missing in S Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A search for missing 17-year-old girl is underway in South Kazakhstan region.

Police, volunteers and the family are searching frantically for Aigerim Ospanbekova who disappeared on the way to her university. She was last seen at 3:00 p.m. on May 10 leaving her native village of Zhanaturmys.

Aigerim reportedly texted her roommate saying something like ‘the taxi driver is scary' and asking her to meet her in Shymkent.

If you have any information about Aigerim or the taxi she hired, please call 8-775-346-55-89.

Age: 17 yrs

Gender: Female

Height: 160-165 cm

Build: small

Eyes: black

Hair: long and dark