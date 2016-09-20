Girl, 17, vanishes on her way to boyfriend&#39;s apartment in E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - A 17-year-old girl has gone missing in the town of Zyryanovsk, East Kazakhstan region.

Local police and volunteers are frantically searching for Ksenia Sidorina since September 17.



Sidorina was last seen by her sister this past Saturday morning.



According to her sister, the 17-year-old woke up early to go and wish her boyfriend happy birthday and vanished on her way to his apartment.



She was dressed in a grey jacket, blue jeans, and black sneakers.



If you have any information about Kseniya's whereabouts, please call: 8 777 987 73 72 or 8 777 790 16 57.