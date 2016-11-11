Girl, 18, missing in Almaty region for 5 days

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - Anastasiya Abaimova has gone missing in the town of Usharal in Almaty region five days ago, Kazinform correspondent Samal Kabysheva reports.

Her family told police Anastasiya, 18, was last seen on November 7. She left home early in the morning and disappeared on her way to her college.



Her mother Olga Danilina says she was so desperate to find her daughter she even asked for a mentalist's help.



"I have no idea what's going on with my daughter. I can't eat," Olga told Kazinform correspondent.



Born in 1998, Anastasiya is a student at one of the colleges in Usharal. She turned 18 on the 27th of October. If you have any information about Anastasiya's whereabouts, please call 8 771 055 25 82.