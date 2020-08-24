Girl, 3, dies in road accident in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – A three-year-old girl died in a tragic road accident in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

According to local police, the tragedy happened this past weekend not far from Karatal village. The 21-year-old Nissan Largo driver lost control of the vehicle on one of the highways, the car capsized and ended up in a ditch.

The driver, his wife and their three-year-old daughters were rushed to the regional hospital right from the scene. Unfortunately, the girl died of sustained injuries.

The investigation of the incident is underway.