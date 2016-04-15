  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Girl, 3, left alone at riverside drowns in E Kazakhstan

    16:56, 15 April 2016
    Photo: None
    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - A 3-year-old girl drowned in East Kazakhstan region on Thursday, local authorities said.

    According to reports, the tragedy happened on April 14 in Zyryanovsk district. The girl was left alone on the bank of the Cheremshanka River. She slipped, fell into the cold water and drowned.

    It is unclear why the girl's mother left the 3-year-old unattended and was at home at the moment of the accident. An investigation is underway.

    Tags:
    East Kazakhstan region Incidents Regions Accidents News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!