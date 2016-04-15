Girl, 3, left alone at riverside drowns in E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - A 3-year-old girl drowned in East Kazakhstan region on Thursday, local authorities said.

According to reports, the tragedy happened on April 14 in Zyryanovsk district. The girl was left alone on the bank of the Cheremshanka River. She slipped, fell into the cold water and drowned.



It is unclear why the girl's mother left the 3-year-old unattended and was at home at the moment of the accident. An investigation is underway.