Girl, 6, dies in fire in Ust-Kamenogorsk

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Three children and their mother sustained various injuries in a fire that started at an apartment complex in Ust-Kamenogorsk tonight.

The fire broke out on the 8th floor of the apartment complex late at night. Firefighters dispatched to the scene evacuated four people from the 9th floor of the apartment complex.



One of the kids, a six-year-old girl, sustained severe burns and was rushed to the Mother and Child Center where she passed away, Kazinform correspondent reports.



Her younger brother, 3, was luckier as he survived carbon monoxide poisoning in the fire. Their 34-year-old mother sustained thermal burns to her legs. A newborn who was in the next room also suffered a carbon monoxide poisoning and was hospitalized.



According to reports, a faulty electric heater is blamed for the apartment fire.