Girl, 8, hit to death on highway in Karaganda region

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - A truck driver hit an 8-year-old girl to death on highway in Karaganda region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to spokesperson of the Karaganda internal affairs department Bakytzhan Kudiyarov, the girl was knocked down to death by KamAZ truck while riding her bike outside the town of Temirtau on the 15th motorway. She reportedly crossed the road in a place where regulations don't permit doing so.



An investigation is underway.