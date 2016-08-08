Girl dies in Uralsk after falling from height

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two children fell from the height in the cities of Astana and Uralsk on August 7, Kazinform has learnt from the Committee for emergencies of the Internal Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The 10-year-old girl accidentally fell out of the window of her apartment on the 8th floor in Uralsk. She plummeted to the concrete under the window and died right away.



The second girl, aged 6, fell from the height of 2 m in Almaty district of Astana city. She was rushed to a local children's hospital.