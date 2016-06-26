  • kz
    Girl drowned in N Kazakhstan region

    10:56, 26 June 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A nine-year old girl drowned in the North Kazakhstan region.

    As the MIA Emergencies Committee informs, the incident occurred June 25 at 11:45 a.m. in a country house near Petropavlovsk. 

    The girl was vacationing at her grandparent’s house. After fishing, the girl and her granddad wanted to swim, but unfortunately, both were carried down by the stream. The pensioner could not save his granddaughter, and she drowned. 

    Rescuers, firefighters, emergencies employees and policemen – over 50 people – have been searching for the girl’s body since yesterday.

        

     

