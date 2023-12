ASTAHA. KAZINFORM - Diana Izimova from Kazakhstan was of the most beautiful girls at MotoGP in San Marino. Kazinform refers to Vesti.kz citing Bikepost.ru.

It should be noted that the Grand Prix was held the last weekend and Marc Márquez won the race.

D. Izimova was one of ther girls representign the team of Yamaha racer Jorge Lorenzo. She earned this right at the contest organized by the Eurasian Bank.