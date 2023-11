ALMATY. KAZINFORM - 15-year-old Zhansaya Zhagypberdiyeva who was missing in Almaty city for three days has been found.

Zhansaya's mother Bakytzhamal told Kazinform correspondent that the girl had been found.



"Yes, she was found in Tashkentskaya Street. She's home now," Bakytzhamal confirmed, adding that the girl left home at 11:00 a.m. on July 20.



According to her, all this time Zhansaya stayed with one of her friends.