Girl who survived window fall in Kostanay regained her senses

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM The girl who survived fall from the third floor window has regained her senses. The parents and doctors hope for her recovery.

As Kazinform reported earlier, the tragedy occurred on August 12 in Kostanay. The child who was home alone at the moment of the incident fell from the third floor window. The girl is still in the intensive care unit. She was hospitalized with multiple traumas - maxillofacial injuries, close fracture of parietal bone, brain contusion, close fracture of the left clavicle and splenic rupture. As the hospital's chief medical officer says, the girl's condition is critical but stable. From the year beginning, Kostanay region has reported about eight children fallen from heights, two of them died.