Giro d’Italia: Astana’s Lopez – the best young rider of the race

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The 102nd edition of the Giro d'Italia has been finished today in Verona. The Astana leader Miguel Angel Lopez for the second time in a row won the title of the best young rider of the Italian Grand tour, wearing the white jersey on the podium in Verona. In the final general classification of the race Lopez took a solid 7th place, Astana Pro Team's press office informs.

"It was a very difficult race for me and I had a lot of bad luck during these three weeks. Indeed, in the most important moments of the race I've missed a bit of luck and it impacted a lot my performance here. Anyway, I can be happy with my form, built for the Giro, I was on a very good level and I am sure I could get more in this race. I am happy with the white jersey I won, it is a nice moment for me to wear it second year in a row. Now, I am looking forward to some rest at home next to my family before setting up the new goals with the team," said Miguel Angel Lopez.

The final stage of the Giro d'Italia has been held in Verona. The riders passed an individual time trial with a total distance of 17 km, won by the American rider Chad Haga. Astana's Pello Bilbao finished 7th.

The Ecuadorian rider Richard Carapaz became the winner of the Giro d'Italia 2019 in the final general classification. This year the overall podium has been completed by the Italian Vincenzo Nibali and the Slovenia rider Primož Roglič.

"I think, we did a very solid Giro d'Italia. We came here with an idea to fight for the general classification and we had everything for that - a strong leader and a very good team. Unfortunately, a bad luck in a few keys moments ruined chances of Miguel Angel Lopez to reach the podium or, even, to win this race. Anyway, he is in the white jersey and this is a nice result too. Besides, we are really happy with the team's performance here and with our three stage victories of Pello Bilbao and Dario Cataldo. We lived many beautiful moments here. However, the season is far from its end, we still have some important goals to reach and we are looking forward to the second part of the year," said Alexandr Vinokurov, the general manager of Astana Pro Team.



Photo credit: © Getty Images