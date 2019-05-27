Giro d'Italia. Dario Cataldo takes heroic victory on St.15

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Astana rider Dario Cataldo took a heroic victory on Sunday on the streets of Como at stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia. After a few days of illness, Cataldo was able to move himself in a breakaway together with the Italian rider Mattia Cattaneo. Spending all day long in the leading group, at the finish line in Como, Dario outsprinted his breakaway companion, taking the most important win in his professional career, Astana Pro Team informs on its website.

Behind the shoulders of the breakaway, there was a big fight for the general classification. A few riders attacked on the steep slopes of Civiglio to split away the group of the favorites. In the end, 4 riders have got a small advantage on the climb and later of a very technical descent, finishing 11 seconds behind Dario Cataldo: Simon Yates finished third and Hugh Carthy did 4th with the pink jersey Richard Carapaz 5th and Vincenzo Nibali 6th. 25 seconds later Astana's leader Miguel Angel Lopez brought the first chasing group to the finish line, taking a solid 7th place.



Before the second rest day Richard Carapaz still leads the overall standings of the Giro d'Italia, having 47 seconds on Primož Roglič and 1 minute 47 seconds on Vincenzo Nibali. Miguel Angel Lopez is still 10th, 5 minutes 55 seconds behind the GC leader.