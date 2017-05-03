Giro d’Italia: Mortirolo climb to be named after Astana’s Scraponi

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Michele Scarponi will be remembered by the 100th edition of the annual multiple stage bicycle race Giro d'Italia, with a number of tributes and dedications.

According to the press release, the first rider to the top of the Mortirolo will be given double points for the king of the mountains competition. He will also be honored on stage on the final podium of the Giro in Milan.

It is also noted that the riders will honor the memory of the deceased Scarponi with a minute of silence at the start of the competition. There will also be a minute's silence led by his Astana team prior to the start of stage one.

As it was reported, the winner of the 2011 Giro, Italian rider of Astana Michele Scarponi died on April 22 in a road accident during training. He was 37 years old.