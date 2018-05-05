  • kz
    Giro D'Italia. Stage 1. Solid 6th place for Bilbao in Jerusalem

    14:40, 05 May 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana's Pello Bilbao made a very impressive result in Fraiday's opening stage 1 in Jerusalem.

    Bilbao did a strong individual time trial of 9,7 km, finishing with provisional second best time, just 16 seconds behind the Australian Rohan Dennis, the leader of that moment. Finally, Astana's rider took a solid 6th place in the stage, 18 seconds far from the last year's pink jersey and today stage winner Tom Dumoulin, who passed the distance in 12 minutes and 2 seconds, the Astana Pro Team official website reads.

