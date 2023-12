NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team will take part in the Italian one-day race Giro della Toscana, which will be held on September 18th.

Team's roster: Zhandos Bizhigitov, Daniil Fominykh, Yevgeniy Gidich, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Merhawi Kudus, Yuriy Natarov and Nikita Stalnov, Astana Pro Team’s official website reads.





Sports director in race: Giuseppe Martinelli.





Race information: https://www.girodellatoscana.com