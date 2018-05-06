Giuliani says American detainees in N.K. may be released over next several days

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rudy Giuliani, a former New York mayor, said Saturday that three Americans detained in North Korea may be freed "over the next several days," revising his previous remark that the release may happen on Thursday, Kazinform has learned from Yonhap.

"There is a good chance that the three long-time hostages in North Korea will be released over the next several days," Giuliani, who recently joined President Donald Trump's legal team, was quoted as saying in a speech at the Iran Freedom Convention in Washington, D.C.

On Thursday, he indicated that they may be released that day in an interview with Fox News. "We got Kim Jong-un impressed enough to be releasing three prisoners today," he said.

The detainee issue is widely expected to be resolved ahead of a planned meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The U.S. citizens -- Kim Hak-song, Tony Kim and Kim Dong-chul -- have been held in the North on charges of espionage or "hostile acts" against the regime.

According to a South Korean activist who cited a Pyongyang resident, the three were moved from a labour camp to a hotel near Pyongyang in early April by order of superior authorities.