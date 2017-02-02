Giving additional powers to legislative, executive branches a step forward - expert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Professor of the Abylai Khan Kazakh University of International Relations and World Language and Doctor of Sciences (Law) Sailaubek Alibekov is confident that redistribution of powers between the branches of the government will positively affect further development of Kazakhstan.

Professor Alibekov told Kazinform correspondent that in the present settings redistribution of powers between the legislative and executive branches is undoubtedly a step forward. He also said it is crucial to discuss the amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan with the public.



"Discussions with the public will give the idea where Kazakhstan should move in terms of the amendments. For instance, I support the idea of including the President and subordinate bodies into the Article 3 "The system of government authorities"," Alibekov noted.



Recall that President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev delivered the new state-of-the-nation address "The 3rd Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness" on January 25. Nationwide discussions of the draft law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan" will go on until February 26, 2017.