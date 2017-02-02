  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Giving additional powers to legislative, executive branches a step forward - expert

    12:21, 02 February 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Professor of the Abylai Khan Kazakh University of International Relations and World Language and Doctor of Sciences (Law) Sailaubek Alibekov is confident that redistribution of powers between the branches of the government will positively affect further development of Kazakhstan.

    Professor Alibekov told Kazinform correspondent that in the present settings redistribution of powers between the legislative and executive branches is undoubtedly a step forward. He also said it is crucial to discuss the amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan with the public.

    "Discussions with the public will give the idea where Kazakhstan should move in terms of the amendments. For instance, I support the idea of including the President and subordinate bodies into the Article 3 "The system of government authorities"," Alibekov noted.

    Recall that President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev delivered the new state-of-the-nation address "The 3rd Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness" on January 25. Nationwide discussions of the draft law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan" will go on until February 26, 2017.

     

     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Modernization 3.0 President's Address to the Nation 2017 Responses to President's Message
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!