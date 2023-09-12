Gleb Brussenskiy continues with Astana Qazaqstan Team

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Asian Road Race Champion Gleb Brussenskiy (23) signed a new one-year deal with Astana Qazaqstan Team for the season of 2024.

«I joined the WorldTour quite early when I was just 20 and all these three years in Astana Qazaqstan Team I tried to learn as much as possible and to get the valuable experience in all kinds of races. Now, after three seasons I hope I reached the level from which I can start improving as a professional rider, getting better results and providing more help to the team, to the leaders. Still, a lot of work is ahead, but I am ready to it. My new Asian Champion jersey gives me additional motivation in every race, and I am looking forward to try to do something good in these last months of the season as well as in the next 2024», said Gleb Brussenskiy, Kazinform cites the Team’s press service.

Joining Astana Qazaqstan Team in 2021 at age of 20 Gleb Brussenskiy still was combining both Under 23 and professional calendars. Thus, in 2021 Gleb became 13th at the Tour de l’Avenir and got his first experience in the Paris-Roubaix. In 2022 Brussenskiy won the U23 road race at the Asian Cycling Championships and rode a series of professional races as Tour de la Provence, Vuelta a Andalucia, Adriatica Ionica Race and others.

During 2023 Gleb Brussenskiy became the new Elite Asian Road Race Champion, he helped Alexey Lutsenko to win the Tour of Sicily and completed his first WorldTour races Tour de Romandie and Renewi Tour.

«Gleb joined us very young and definitely he needed some years to get used to the WorldTour, to get some experience and to feel the level of the professional cycling. Now he looks ready enough to improve, to fight for the results. Thanks to the support of Samruk-Kazyna and Sport Qory foundation our team has all possibilities to support the domestic riders, to help them in their way from a youth level to the WorldTour. Gleb Brussenskiy is an example of this way. And I hope that all the work, all the experience he got already as well as the new Asian Champion’s jersey will motivate him, will push him ahead in pursuing the new goals», said Alexandr Vinokurov, General Manager of Astana Qazaqstan Team.