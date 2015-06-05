Glenn Morrison to headline «Muz TV 2015. Gravity» Music Awards in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Director General of MuzTV channel Arman Davletyarov revealed the name of a special guest of the Music Award "Muz TV 2015. Gravity" in Astana. He named DJ Glenn Morrison as a special guest of the event.

"I have to inform that announced earlier special guest of the event - singer Imany - will not be able to participate in the ceremony as a special guest. Thus, king of electric music Glenn Morrison will be our special guest at the event. His latest music hit Goodbye just soared in all ratings and topped all rotations. He is in Kazakhstan for the first time as well as participation in the MuzTV Music Award ceremony is also new for him," he informed at the CCS media briefing.