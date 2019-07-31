  • kz
    Global air passenger traffic up 6.9% in 2018

    20:58, 31 July 2019
    ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM The global air passenger traffic rose by 6.9% to reach 4.4 billion people year-on-year in 2018, the international aviation authority announced on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

    The largest number of air passengers were carried inthe Asia-Pacific region with 1.6 billion people.

    Europe (1.1 billion passengers) and North America(989.4 million) followed.

    «Record efficiency was achieved with 81.9% ofavailable seats being filled,» the association said.

    During the year, the top nationalities traveling ininternational flights were the U.K., the U.S., China, Germany and France.

    Low-cost carrier segment accounted for 21% of globalair passenger capacity in 2018.

    «22,000 city pairs are now connected by directflights, up 1,300 over 2017 and double the 10,250 city pairs connected in1998,» IATA noted.

