Global athletes to partake in Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship in April

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM The Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, ADWPJJC, the largest and most prestigious event on the global jiu-jitsu calendar, returns for its 12th edition from 11th-18th April 2020 at the Mubadala Arena, at Zayed Sports City, in Abu Dhabi.

The highly-anticipated championship, organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, UAEJJF, the official authority for the sport of Jiu-Jitsu in the UAE, will bring together thousands of elite athletes from more than 100 countries, competing across eight days of high-quality action on the mats.

Open to all nationalities in the UAE and around the world, ADWPJJC 2020 will serve as the final event of the global 2019-2020 season.

The UAE and Abu Dhabi have pioneered the growth of the sport, both in the UAE and on the international stage, and while UAE athletes will be eager to build on their success at the ADWPJJC 2019, where they won 52 medals, the 12th edition of the championship will cement Abu Dhabi’s position as the home of jiu-jitsu.

«The Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship has been a constant beacon of excellence, world-class organisation, and is the global meeting point for the sport’s biggest names,» said Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice-Chairman of the UAEJJF.

With more than 120,000 amateur and professional jiu-jitsu players, including more than 76,000 students who learn the physical and health benefits of the sport as part of the national school curriculum, the UAE is truly a jiu-jitsu nation.

As a global authority in jiu-jitsu, the UAEJJF will use ADWPJJC 2020 platform to launch ‘Nation of Heroes’, an innovative new initiative designed to honour the commitment, contributions and achievements of officials, players and spectators around the world and build on the sport’s ever-growing popularity.

«‘This initiative will recognise the contributions of people of all ages in growing the sport in the UAE and propelling the country on to the world’s sporting map. Furthermore, we will also be looking to honour jiu-jitsu heroes from around the world, athletes, officials, spectators who have shown great determination, sacrifice and dedicated for jiu-jitsu,» said Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, CEO of the UAEJJF.