Global Challenges Summit preparation for 3rd technological modernization: expert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deputy Chairperson of the Executive Board of Economic Research Institute JSC Shaharbanu Zhakupova told about the importance of the Global Challenges Summit 2018 (the 11th Astana Economic Forum), Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The current Astana Economic Forum is dedicated to new global challenges and trends. And a very important point is how Kazakhstan will integrate into this global framework and how our country will tackle those challenges. All the discussion platforms will consider those interesting changes that are now underway in the world economy and the society. Because now the techno-economic paradigm is changing, i.e. we have arrived at the point of no return to the past," she told the Astana Economic Forum roundtable on Friday.

According to the expert, it is necessary to give special consideration to new technologies.

"If we are now preparing for the future economy, [this is about] what professions will be in demand and what professions need to be developed. And this includes education and the public administration system. The world of technology is also one of the global challenges. It is no coincidence that such crucial documents as the 2025 Strategic Development Plan of Kazakhstan were outlined and defined in the President's State-of-the-Nation Address last year. It is a sortof preparation for the third wave of technological modernization," she pointed out.

Ms. Zhakupova outlined the global challenges our country is facing. "This includes many global challenges such as environmental protection, ecological problems, and food security issues. The Astana Economic Forum will cover 11 directions dedicated to unified economy, digital world, longevity. Another global challenge is that many countries have aging populations. Many countries experience workforce shortages. Taking into account the digital economy, there is a need to have completely different skills and competencies," the expert concluded.