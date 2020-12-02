Global coronavirus cases cross 63.8 million

LONDON. KAZINFORM More than 63.8 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,480,709 have died, according to the latest data available on the Johns Hopkins University website.

The United States tops the list of twenty countries with the highest recorded infections and deaths in the world, followed by India, Brazil, Russia, France, Spain, the United Kingdom, Italy, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Germany, Poland, Iran and Peru, WAM reports.