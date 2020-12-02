  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Global coronavirus cases cross 63.8 million

    18:11, 02 December 2020
    Photo: None
    LONDON. KAZINFORM More than 63.8 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,480,709 have died, according to the latest data available on the Johns Hopkins University website.

    The United States tops the list of twenty countries with the highest recorded infections and deaths in the world, followed by India, Brazil, Russia, France, Spain, the United Kingdom, Italy, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Germany, Poland, Iran and Peru, WAM reports.


    Tags:
    World News Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!