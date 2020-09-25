Global coronavirus cases pass 32 mln

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The global number of confirmed coronavirus cases crossed the 32 mln mark on Thursday, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally based on information from international organizations, central and local authorities, TASS reports.

The number of cases has reached 32,039,142, as many as 22,024,644 patients have recovered and 979,388 have died.

The United States accounts for the majority of cases (6,954,456), followed by India (5,732,518) and Brazil (4,624,268).

To date, 1,128,836 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 929,829 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 19,948 fatalities nationwide.