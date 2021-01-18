Global coronavirus cases top 95 mln

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM The global number of confirmed coronavirus cases has crossed the 95 mln mark, according to data from the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The overall number of cases has reached 95,003,533, as many as 2,029,938 patients have died, TASS reports.

The United States accounts for the majority of cases (23,928,643), followed by India (10,557,985) and Brazil (8,488,099).

Russia is in fourth place. According to the national anti-coronavirus crisis center, 3,568,209 coronavirus cases, 2,960,431 recoveries and 65,566 deaths have been recorded in Russia so far. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.