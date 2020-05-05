Global coronavirus death toll passes 250,000 mark – Johns Hopkins University

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - The number of people who died from coronavirus-related causes has reached 250,134 globally on Monday, the Johns Hopkins University reports citing federal and local authorities around the world, TASS reports.

According to the research university, the United States accounts for most fatalities (almost 68,400), followed by Italy (29,000), Spain (around 25,300), the United Kingdom (28,800) and France (24,900).

Moreover, 3,5 million people over the world have contracted the virus. The biggest number of infections is reported from the US (1,176,905), while Spain is second (217,466), followed by Italy (211,938) and the UK (191,831).

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

To date, a total of 145,268 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 18,095 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 1,356 fatalities nationwide.