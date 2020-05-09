Global coronavirus deaths surpass 270,000

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - Global coronavirus-related fatalities Friday exceeded the 270,000 mark, according to a running tally by the US-based Johns Hopkins University

The figures counted 270,20 deaths, while the numbers of cases and recoveries stand at 3,864,696 and 1,292,672 respectively.

The US is the country hardest-hit by the global pandemic with more than 1.25 million cases and nearly 75,700 fatalities.

The UK has the second-highest death toll with 30,689, followed closely by Italy's tally of 29,958.

China has not registered a single fatality since last week and its death toll continues to stand at 4,637. These figures continue to raise questions in and outside China.

Overall, the virus has spread to 187 countries since it first emerged in China in December.

Despite the rising number of cases, most who contract the virus suffer mild symptoms before making a recovery.

Source: Anadolu Agency