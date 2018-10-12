Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, International Centre of Cultures and Religions sign MoU

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Global Council for Tolerance and Peace has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the International Centre of Cultures and Religions in the Peace and Harmony Palace in Kazakhstan, with the aim of strengthening their cooperation and building international partnerships, to establish the values and culture of tolerance, reject extremism and promote preventive diplomacy, WAM Agency reported.

The MoU, which was signed by Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Council, and Abuov Aidar Parkulovich, Director-General of the Centre, stipulates the launch of joint regional and international conferences, the exchange of useful information on tolerance, peace, common interests and relevant sources, and the recognition of the council as an international platform for tolerance and peace, as well as the international efforts of the palace to promote dialogue between religions and peace between communities.

Over the past two days, the Kazakh capital, Astana, hosted the Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions at the palace, under the theme, "Religious Leaders for A Safe World," to address many relevant issues, most notably how to strengthen security through dialogue and tolerance, search for peaceful solutions to conflicts, and prevent them.

The UAE participated in the congress through an official delegation, which was headed by Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the World Council of Muslim Communities, and includes Dr. Ahmed Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, along with other members.

The participants of the congress also discussed how to prevent the collapse of international law, the values of friendship and peaceful coexistence, and how to promote dialogue and cooperation between religions in response to threats of violence.