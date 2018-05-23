Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, Kazakhstan bolstering cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Minister of Religious Affairs and Civil Society of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Darkhan Kaletayev, has commended the significant role played by the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace in cultivating a culture of peace and moderation among world societies, WAM reports.

The Kazakh minister made the remarks in a meeting with Ahmed Mohammed Al-Jarwan, Member of the Federal National Council and President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, along with his accompanying delegation, currently visiting Kazakhstan.

Kaletayev commended the distinguished bilateral relations between the UAE and Kazakhstan, underlining Kazakhstan's determination to cement cooperation with the council in spreading peace and tolerance among world peoples.

For his part, Al Jarwan said the council is looking forward to Kazakhstan joining in the International Parliament for Tolerance, which is a key part of the Council.

Attending the meeting was Dr. Mohamed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan.