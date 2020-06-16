Global COVID-19 cases top 8 mln – Johns Hopkins University

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - Global confirmed COVID-19 cases topped 8 million on Monday, reaching 8,003,021 as of 6:43 p.m. (2243 GMT), according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, Xinhua reports.

A total of 435,619 people worldwide have died of the disease, the data showed.

The United States suffered the most from the pandemic, with 2,110,791 cases and a death toll of 116,090. Countries with over 200,000 cases also include Brazil, Russia, India, Britain, Spain, Italy and Peru, according to the Johns Hopkins tally.