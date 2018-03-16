Global Education Forum to discuss strategies to prepare young people for the world beyond 2030

DUBAI. KAZINFORM - The 6th Annual Global Education and Skills Forum (GESF) - taking place on 17th and 18th March 2018, in Dubai, will bring together leaders from the public, private, cultural and social sectors to discuss this year's theme of ‘How do we prepare young people for the world of 2030 and beyond?' Widely referred to as ‘the Davos of Education', GESF is a Varkey Foundation initiative, WAM reports.

Upon the closing of GESF on Sunday, March 18, doors to the US$1 million Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize will open, which will be given to one exceptional teacher who has made an outstanding contribution to the profession.



Other global celebrities will also be joining the ceremony to recognise the teacher.